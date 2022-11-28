Menu

Canada

Supreme Court of Canada welcomes Michelle O’Bonsawin, 1st Indigenous justice

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 2:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Supreme Court of Canada holds welcome ceremony for Justice Michelle O’Bonsawin'
Supreme Court of Canada holds welcome ceremony for Justice Michelle O’Bonsawin
WATCH ABOVE: Supreme Court of Canada holds welcome ceremony for Justice Michelle O'Bonsawin

The newest member of the Supreme Court of Canada says her journey has not been an easy one, but it has been meaningful and rewarding.

Read more: Canada’s Supreme Court to get first Indigenous justice with O’Bonsawin nomination

Members of the legal community and Michelle O’Bonsawin’s fellow judges welcomed her to the bench in a ceremony today.

O’Bonsawin, who replaced the retiring Michael Moldaver on Sept. 1, is a bilingual Franco-Ontarian and an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation.

O’Bonsawin says she is a big believer that if a person has a goal, works hard and never gives up, they can achieve their dreams.

Click to play video: 'First Indigenous Supreme Court nominee Michelle O’Bonsawin spawns hope for change'
First Indigenous Supreme Court nominee Michelle O’Bonsawin spawns hope for change

She adds that while she has made mistakes and fallen down, those missteps have been her teacher.

Story continues below advertisement

Richard Wagner, the chief justice of Canada, praises O’Bonsawin’s generosity and volunteer activities, noting she shares his passion for open courts, access to justice and education.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

