Health

Alberta NDP vows to protect public health care as fall sitting reconvenes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 1:38 pm
The view of the Alberta Legislature Building from the premier's apartment is seen in Edmonton. View image in full screen
The view of the Alberta Legislature Building from the premier's apartment is seen in Edmonton on March 28, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s Opposition NDP says it plans to hold the United Conservative government’s feet to the fire on public health care as the house reconvenes for the fall sitting.

NDP House Leader Christina Gray says her caucus will be introducing its own private member’s bill this week that promises to protect and improve public health care.

The NDP has raised concerns that Premier Danielle Smith will follow through on policy ideas she put forward last year exploring co-pays and deductibles to have patients cover off some of the costs of their own surgeries.

Smith has since affirmed she’s committed to public health care.

Gray says the NDP will also fight the government’s proposed sovereignty act, which would assert the province’s ability to ignore federal laws it deems unconstitutional.

Gray says the idea is scaring away investment.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The house reconvenes Tuesday with a throne speech and is set to wrap up just before Christmas.

In a news release Monday, the United Conservative government said its focus in the fall sitting will be “affordability” and “standing up for Alberta,” including legislation to address inflation.

“This legislative session will set a new course for Alberta. We will be taking active steps to defend and promote our province’s prosperity and constitutional jurisdiction. And we will take quick, effective action to assist vulnerable Albertans, seniors and families with the dramatic increases to their cost of living,” Smith said in the news release.

The UCP said legislation will be introduced to “protect Alberta’s constitutional jurisdiction; enable financial support to be provided to Alberta’s families, seniors and people with disabilities; improve the governance of policing in the province; and address long-standing issues in the justice system.”

— With files from Global News

