COVID-19 wastewater numbers show continued decline in Saskatoon

Saskatoon’s COVID-19 viral RNA load found in the wastewater decreased 39.6 per cent over the past week, according to University of Saskatchewan and Global Water Futures researchers.

They say the decrease indicates a drop in COVID-19 infections for the reporting period up to Nov.23.

The report says the concentration of viral particles in the wastewater is considered medium and that this is the second successive decrease in viral load.

The BA.5 variant made up 48.5 per cent of the viral load, while 4.7 per cent was attributed to BA.2.75, and the remaining 46.8 per cent was labelled as other Omicron variants.

It was noted that the R346T mutation, one of the key signatures of the BQ.1 variant and its sublineages, was found in all the samples across Saskatchewan.

View image in full screen The overall viral load found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. University of Saskatchewan

View image in full screen Percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. University of Saskatchewan

The report noted that there was an issue with the Prince Albert samples, and only one sample was received very late in the day on Friday, but that the error has been fixed and the samples will be added to next week’s report.

North Battleford saw a 28.9 per cent increase in its viral load, which the report noted was a medium concentration for the reporting period up to Nov.18.

It added that the viral load indicates that the COVID-19 infections in the city are higher than they were the previous week, but lower than the values measured since Aug. 21.

The BA.5 variant made up 52 per cent of the viral load, while 6.3 per cent was attributed to BA.2.75, and the remaining 41.7 per cent was labelled as other Omicron.

View image in full screen The overall viral load found in the wastewater in North Battleford. University of Saskatchewan

View image in full screen The percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in North Battleford. University of Saskatchewan