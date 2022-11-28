SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 wastewater numbers show continued decline in Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 1:22 pm
COVID-19 wastewater numbers in Saskatchewan show a decrease in Saskatoon and an increase in North Battleford. View image in full screen
COVID-19 wastewater numbers in Saskatchewan show a decrease in Saskatoon and an increase in North Battleford. File / Global News

Saskatoon’s COVID-19 viral RNA load found in the wastewater decreased 39.6 per cent over the past week, according to University of Saskatchewan and Global Water Futures researchers.

They say the decrease indicates a drop in COVID-19 infections for the reporting period up to Nov.23.

Read more: COVID-19 wastewater numbers drop nearly 15% in Saskatoon

The report says the concentration of viral particles in the wastewater is considered medium and that this is the second successive decrease in viral load.

The BA.5 variant made up 48.5 per cent of the viral load, while 4.7 per cent was attributed to BA.2.75, and the remaining 46.8 per cent was labelled as other Omicron variants.

It was noted that the R346T mutation, one of the key signatures of the BQ.1 variant and its sublineages, was found in all the samples across Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement
The overall viral load found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
The overall viral load found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. University of Saskatchewan
Percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. University of Saskatchewan

The report noted that there was an issue with the Prince Albert samples, and only one sample was received very late in the day on Friday, but that the error has been fixed and the samples will be added to next week’s report.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: City reveals 337 million litres of wastewater went into Hamilton harbour from hole in sewage line

Story continues below advertisement

North Battleford saw a 28.9 per cent increase in its viral load, which the report noted was a medium concentration for the reporting period up to Nov.18.

It added that the viral load indicates that the COVID-19 infections in the city are higher than they were the previous week, but lower than the values measured since Aug. 21.

The BA.5 variant made up 52 per cent of the viral load, while 6.3 per cent was attributed to BA.2.75, and the remaining 41.7 per cent was labelled as other Omicron.

The overall viral load found in the wastewater in North Battleford. View image in full screen
The overall viral load found in the wastewater in North Battleford. University of Saskatchewan
The percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in North Battleford. View image in full screen
The percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in North Battleford. University of Saskatchewan
Click to play video: 'Crews work to fix pipe causing wastewater leak in Hamilton harbour'
Crews work to fix pipe causing wastewater leak in Hamilton harbour
Advertisement
COVID-19COVIDSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsOmicronPrince AlbertNorth BattlefordWastewater
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers