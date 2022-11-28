CP Holiday Train to visit London, Ont. for first time since 2019

Send this page to someone via email

After two years of virtual performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train program is returning live to the Forest City later this week.

Over the course of four weeks, leading up to Dec. 16, the program will raise “money, food, and awareness for local food banks” across Canada and the U.S. with 168 performances.

“The CP Holiday Train, now in its 24th year, celebrates family, community and service to one another,” said CP president and CEO Keith Creel. “We hope the train’s bright lights and music foster celebrations across Canada and the U.S., bringing with those celebrations a reminder of our duty to help those less fortunate this holiday season.”

According to a CP, since the Holiday Train’s inception in 1999, the program has raised more than $21 million and collected about five million pounds of food for community food banks along the company’s network.

The CP Holiday Train will make a stop in London at the Richmond Street railway crossing between Oxford and Central on Wednesday, Nov. 30, arriving at 8:15 p.m. The program is set to feature performances from Canadian country music artists Lindsay Ell and JoJo Mason.

The Holiday Train will leave the city at 9 p.m.

For more information, check out CP’s holiday train website.