Canada

CP Holiday Train to visit London, Ont. for first time since 2019

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 12:27 pm
For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits across the regions. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is shown in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits across the regions. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Pacific/Neil Zeller

After two years of virtual performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train program is returning live to the Forest City later this week.

Over the course of four weeks, leading up to Dec. 16, the program will raise “money, food, and awareness for local food banks” across Canada and the U.S. with 168 performances.

Read more: The CP Holiday Train returns to the rails for the first time in 3 years

“The CP Holiday Train, now in its 24th year, celebrates family, community and service to one another,” said CP president and CEO Keith Creel. “We hope the train’s bright lights and music foster celebrations across Canada and the U.S., bringing with those celebrations a reminder of our duty to help those less fortunate this holiday season.”

According to a CP, since the Holiday Train’s inception in 1999, the program has raised more than $21 million and collected about five million pounds of food for community food banks along the company’s network.

Story continues below advertisement

The CP Holiday Train will make a stop in London at the Richmond Street railway crossing between Oxford and Central on Wednesday, Nov. 30, arriving at 8:15 p.m. The program is set to feature performances from Canadian country music artists Lindsay Ell and JoJo Mason.

The Holiday Train will leave the city at 9 p.m.

For more information, check out CP’s holiday train website.

