Crime

Police make weekend impaired driving arrests in Lindsay, Peterborough County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 11:47 am
Police in Lindsay and Peterborough County made impaired driving arrests over the weekend. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay and Peterborough County made impaired driving arrests over the weekend. The Canadian Press file

Police made impaired driving arrests in Lindsay and Peterborough County over the weekend.

In Lindsay, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service on Saturday afternoon responded to a collision around 1:20 p.m. on Queen Street. Police say they learned a vehicle travelling eastbound had struck a parked car.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested for impaired, dangerous driving after fatal 6-vehicle crash in May

The driver was determined to be impaired.

Joseph Overwijk, 32, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 5, 2023.

Highway 7 stop

Just east of Peterborough in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, Peterborough County OPP on Friday around 8:30 p.m. stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically on Highway 7.

OPP say officers determined the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Shawn Maitland, 39, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of driving while under suspension.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 4, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP launch Festive RIDE Campaign'
Peterborough County OPP launch Festive RIDE Campaign
