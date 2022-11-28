Man sent to hospital after crash involving police cruiser in Brampton

A man was sent to hospital after a crash involving a Peel police cruiser and a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Monday morning.
Peel Regional Police said it happened in the area of Queen Street and Finchgate Boulevard.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at 9:44 a.m.
Police said there was one person in each vehicle.
The officer in the cruiser was not injured, but the man driving the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with leg pain.
A police spokesperson said she didn’t have any information on the circumstances leading up to the crash.
The intersection was closed following the incident.
