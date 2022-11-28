Menu

Snowfall warnings, blowing snow for central, south Saskatchewan

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 11:14 am
A number of Saskatchewan areas surrounding Saskatoon are under a winter weather warnings this Wednesday. View image in full screen
A brand-new week kicks off with more snow expected for Saskatoon and a blowing snow advisory has been issued for the city of Regina. File / Global News

It’s a snowy start to a brand-new week in central and southern parts of Saskatchewan. Environment Canada says a blowing snow advisory is in effect for the city of Regina and a snowfall warning for the city of Saskatoon.

“Northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 kilometres an hour have developed in southern Saskatchewan overnight as a low-pressure system tracks through the province,” stated Environment Canada.

Read more: Cold and snowy winter lies ahead for Saskatchewan

“These winds combined with fresh falling snow will produce reduced visibilities in blowing snow today.”

It is expected for Monday afternoon that visibility will improve as both winds and snow gradually diminish through the day.

However, Environment Canada stated that travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop,” according to Environment Canada. “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

For the city of Saskatoon,15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected Monday but will gradually taper off overnight into Tuesday morning.

Read more: Rain, wind and snow alert issued for Southern Saskatchewan

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada stated.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.”

For motorists, continue checking with Environment Canada and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline for weather and highway updates.

