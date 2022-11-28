Menu

Fire

Langside Street encampment destroyed in Sunday evening blaze, firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 8:37 am
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A temporary encampment on Langside Street was destroyed by a fire Sunday evening, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says.

Fire crews were called to the encampment just after 6 p.m., where they found tents “engulfed in flames and smoke,” as well as small explosions that are believed to have been caused by compressed gas cylinders or propane tanks.

While no injuries were reported and all residents of the encampment are believed to have safely escaped before firefighters arrived, the site is being considered a total loss and one neighbouring house was also affected by minor heat and smoke damage.

Displaced residents were helped at the scene by the Downtown Community Safety Partnership.

