Several accidents close the Coquihalla amid heavy snowfall

DriveBC is reporting the Coquihalla is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to several accidents.

Around 9 a.m. a jackknifed semi-truck was reported to be causing delays and road closures on the Coquihalla at Larson Hill.

There is still no word on how many other accidents there are on the highway, or any injuries.

DriveBC is warning motorists to exercise caution in winter conditions as heavy snow packs Interior mountain highways.

A detour is in effect via Highway 5A and Highway 3. Motorists from Kamloops may detour via Highway 1.

Trish Blondin, who is travelling on Highway 5, tells Global News there is a lot of snow on the roads, causing major delays. She says, semi-trucks are stopped along the highway.

⛔ CLOSED – #BCHwy5 is closed in both directions between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to several vehicle incidents. A detour is available via #BCHwy5A and #BCHwy3. Motorists from #Kamloops may detour via #BCHwy1. Exercise caution in winter driving conditions. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 27, 2022

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for parts of the Okanagan and Elk Valley.

Snowfall accumulations are expected throughout the day Sunday, between five and 10 centimetres, on the Okanagan Connector.

A total of 10 to 15 cm of snow are expected to accumulate in Elk Valley, and 20 cm are forecast near Fernie.