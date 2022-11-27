Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

London, Ont. police investigating suspicious south-end house fire

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 27, 2022 10:46 am
Police say emergency crews were called shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday to the area of White Oak Road and Bateman Trail. View image in full screen
Police say emergency crews were called shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday to the area of White Oak Road and Bateman Trail. London Fire Department/Twitter

London, Ont., police are investigating a house fire that took place Saturday in the city’s south end.

Police say emergency crews were called shortly after 5 p.m. to the area of White Oak Road and Bateman Trail.

The London Fire Department says no injuries were reported.

Read more: Police investigate suspicious multi-unit fire near downtown London, Ont.

Police say the fire is considered suspicious.

Trending Now
Trending Now

White Oak Road was closed between Bradley Ave and Southdale Road but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

PoliceLondonFireLondon PoliceHouse FireBlazeLondon Fire DepartmentLondon Firelondon house firelondon suspicious fireLondon Fire investigation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers