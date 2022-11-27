London, Ont. police investigating suspicious south-end house fire

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police are investigating a house fire that took place Saturday in the city’s south end.

Police say emergency crews were called shortly after 5 p.m. to the area of White Oak Road and Bateman Trail.

The London Fire Department says no injuries were reported.

Police say the fire is considered suspicious.

White Oak Road was closed between Bradley Ave and Southdale Road but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement