Protesters clash at ‘Story Telling With Drag Queens’ event in Vancouver

It was a confrontational scene in Kitsilano Friday. Video submitted to Global News shows protesters and counter-protesters coming face-to-face at a “Story Telling with Drag Queens” event.

A group of anti-LGBTQ2 protesters showed up at the event at Kits House and were chanting and yelling profanities at organizers and participants.

That spurred counter-protesters to come out and push back. Counter-protesters were seen standing their ground, playing and singing music as protesters screamed at them a few feet away.

It was not immediately clear who organized the protest or what their intentions were.

Counter-protesters who spoke with Global News asked that their last names not be used for safety reasons.

They said the protesters screamed at parents and children who arrived at the event.

“They just mobbed these parents and their toddlers who had to squeeze through these people who were screaming at them. It was horrendous,” said Megan, a counter-protester.

“(The protesters) were there to protect children, apparently, but all they did was scream at them.”

Another counter-protester said the group feels targeted for their beliefs.

“They have attacked the LGBTQS+ community in a way they haven’t attacked other communities and it’s this singular point of rage and it’s so concerning,” said Steph, a counter-protester.

I’m worried about what’s going to happen if this continues.”

In a statement on its Facebook page, Kits House said it’s proud to be a welcoming and safe space and has zero tolerance for hate speech or discrimination.

View image in full screen Kits House has issued a statement regarding Friday’s event. Facebook/ Kits House

The Story Telling with Drag Queens event is where “two performers read stories and perform to music for an audience of children and families.”

Families with children aged three to 10 were encouraged to partake.

Kits House is a registered non-profit charitable organization that provides services and programs to “all residents” in Vancouver’s Westside community.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police as to whether officers attended the scene.