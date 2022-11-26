Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei dies at 64

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 26, 2022 10:56 am
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Belarus’ support for Russia sparks homegrown anti-war movement'
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Belarus’ support for Russia sparks homegrown anti-war movement
Even as Russia has become increasingly isolated as its invasion of Ukraine continues, one ally that has been steadfast in its support is Belarus. However, the country is now seeing an anti-war movement among its own people. Jeff Semple reports on how a growing number of Belarusians are crossing the border to fight in Ukraine – Apr 17, 2022

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a close ally of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64, the state news agency Belta reported Saturday.

No cause of death was stated.

Prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012, Makei was Lukashenko’s chief of staff.

Read more: Canada sanctions 22 Belarusian officials over Ukraine war as opposition leader visits

During his tenure, Belarus came under repeated criticism from the West for an increasingly harsh suppression of the opposition, for dubious elections and for allowing Russian troops to be based there during the war in Ukraine.

Trending Now
Trending Now

In September, he defended Belarus’ position to the United Nations Security Council.

“Belarus is referred to as an `accomplice of the aggressor’ or even a party to the conflict. We have said and continue to say: Belarus has never advocated the war. But we are not traitors either! We have allied commitments, and we are strictly following and will follow the spirit and letter of international treaties to which we are parties,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Russia using energy bans as a ‘weapon’ against other nations, Biden says'
Russia using energy bans as a ‘weapon’ against other nations, Biden says
Belarusbelarus newsBelarus Vladimir MakeiBelarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir MakeiBelarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei deathVladimir Makei deathWho is Vladimir Makei
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers