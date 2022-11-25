Vehicle fire in downtown Vernon, B.C. parkade quickly extinguished

Send this page to someone via email

A car fire in downtown Vernon, B.C., drew the attention of commuters on Friday afternoon.

The fire happened in a parkade on 31st Avenue, with heavy smoke billowing from the vehicle blaze.

One witness told Global News that he was leaving work, just after three in the afternoon, and went to the parkade. Upon reaching the third floor, he saw a car engulfed in flames, then quickly called 911.

Several explosions were later heard, with firefighters quickly dousing the blaze, but not before some nearby cars were reportedly damaged.

Vernon Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the scene at 3:05 p.m., and that smoke was visible in the surrounding area.

“Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a vehicle was involved with fire on the third floor of the parkade,” said the fire department.

“Initial crews on scene worked quickly to knock the fire down and extinguish it, and ensure there was no extension to the building.”

The fire department said all offices within the building were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

VFR added that the fire’s cause and total damage are currently unknown, and that an investigation is underway.

The parkade was temporarily closed, but was reopened to the public, with bylaw officers on the scene to direct people and traffic.