Following backlash, B.C. to maintain current model to fund autism support

The B.C. government is changing how it plans to fund support for people with autism, following criticism from families and advocacy groups.

After meeting with Indigenous leaders, the children’s rights watchdog, and members of AutismBC, Premier David Eby announced the province will maintain the individualized funding model for children with an autism diagnosis instead of phasing it out in 2025 and moving to a hub model, as had been previously announced.

“Every child in B.C. should have the supports they need to thrive,” Eby said in a news release Friday afternoon.

“We are focused on listening to families of children and youth with support needs. We will work collaboratively with all partners to make sure our services work for every child.”

The province will pause the establishment of a network of family connection centres, with the exception of the four pilots, and commit to engagement process developed by leaders of the First Nations and people with disabilities community.

The government said it will make new investments in the meantime for fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, Down syndrome and other neuro-cognitive developmental disabilities.

“Many families will be incredibly relieved to know they can keep their direct autism funding and the service providers that support their autistic children,” AutismBC executive director Julia Boyle said in the news release.

“Much more work needs to be done to better serve the families and children that are left behind in the current Children and Youth with Support Needs Framework. We look forward to doing this work together.”