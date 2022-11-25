Manitoba kids hospitalized after inadvertently eating pot gummies: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Manitoba are investigating after they say three children were sent to hospital after accidentally eating cannabis gummies on their way to school.

Reports of a student falling ill brought Souris RCMP to an elementary school in Shilo, roughly 179 km west of Winnipeg, around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say three kids between the ages of five and nine got sick after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies while on the school bus earlier in the morning.

One child was taken to hospital by ambulance, while the other two were taken to hospital by their parents.

All three were treated and released.

“At this point, we believe a child brought the edibles onto the bus and shared them with the other children thinking it was candy,” said Corp. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP said in a written statement.

“We continue to investigate and are working with the school and the parents who were affected.”

Police have not said how the children came in possession of the gummies, but are warning Manitobans to makes sure cannabis products are labeled and stored in a locked box or container, away from regular food and drinks.

Nov 23, Souris #rcmpmb responded after 3 students between 5-9yo had fallen ill at school in Shilo & were taken to hospital, treated and released. It was later determined they had inadvertently ingested cannabis on the school bus that morning. Investigation is ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 25, 2022