Canada

Manitoba kids hospitalized after inadvertently eating pot gummies: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 4:51 pm
RCMP say three kids between the ages of 5 and 9 accidentally ate cannabis gummies on their way to school in Shilo, Man. Wednesday. View image in full screen
RCMP say three kids between the ages of 5 and 9 accidentally ate cannabis gummies on their way to school in Shilo, Man. Wednesday. File / Global News

Police in Manitoba are investigating after they say three children were sent to hospital after accidentally eating cannabis gummies on their way to school.

Reports of a student falling ill brought Souris RCMP to an elementary school in Shilo, roughly 179 km west of Winnipeg, around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating ‘small area’ of Tuxedo after reports of cannabis edibles in Halloween candy

Investigators say three kids between the ages of five and nine got sick after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies while on the school bus earlier in the morning.

One child was taken to hospital by ambulance, while the other two were taken to hospital by their parents.

Click to play video: 'Two people taken into custody in connection with THC-laced Halloween candy in Winnipeg'
Two people taken into custody in connection with THC-laced Halloween candy in Winnipeg

All three were treated and released.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this point, we believe a child brought the edibles onto the bus and shared them with the other children thinking it was candy,” said Corp. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP said in a written statement.

Read more: Two arrested in Winnipeg Halloween cannabis incident

“We continue to investigate and are working with the school and the parents who were affected.”

Police have not said how the children came in possession of the gummies, but are warning Manitobans to makes sure cannabis products are labeled and stored in a locked box or container, away from regular food and drinks.

ManitobanewsCannabisShilocannabis gummiespot gummiesSouris RCMP
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

