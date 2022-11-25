Manitoba kids hospitalized after inadvertently eating pot gummies: RCMP

Police in Manitoba are investigating after they say three children were sent to hospital after accidentally eating cannabis gummies on their way to school.
Reports of a student falling ill brought Souris RCMP to an elementary school in Shilo, roughly 179 km west of Winnipeg, around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday.
Read more: Winnipeg police investigating ‘small area’ of Tuxedo after reports of cannabis edibles in Halloween candy
Investigators say three kids between the ages of five and nine got sick after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies while on the school bus earlier in the morning.
One child was taken to hospital by ambulance, while the other two were taken to hospital by their parents.
All three were treated and released.
-
FIFA World Cup: Qatar faces more human rights scrutiny as Sajjan returns
-
Emergencies Act ‘in the back of our minds’ early but ‘seriously’ weighed later: Trudeau
“At this point, we believe a child brought the edibles onto the bus and shared them with the other children thinking it was candy,” said Corp. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP said in a written statement.
“We continue to investigate and are working with the school and the parents who were affected.”
Police have not said how the children came in possession of the gummies, but are warning Manitobans to makes sure cannabis products are labeled and stored in a locked box or container, away from regular food and drinks.
Comments