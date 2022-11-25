Menu

Crime

Woman’s injuries in custody lead to charges for Manitoba RCMP officer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 2:38 pm
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment.
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment. RCMP

A Portage la Prairie RCMP officer has a January court date to face charges of assault and assault causing bodily harm after an investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Friday that Const. Tyler Hoogkamp has been issued a summons in connection with an incident on Canada Day that left a woman in custody with a broken nose and a broken arm/wrist.

The woman had been arrested in Amaranth, Man., and taken to Portage for lodging.

The IIU said in July that upon her release, the woman complained of pain in her hand, face and arms, and was taken to Portage District General Hospital for treatment.

Hoogkamp will appear in court Jan. 10, 2023.

