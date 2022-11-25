Menu

Health

RSV appears to be slowing in Ontario, health minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2022 2:10 pm
Ontario's Health Minister Sylvia Jones speaks with media at Queen’s Park in Toronto, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Jones says respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, seems to be slowing in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Ontario's Health Minister Sylvia Jones speaks with media at Queen’s Park in Toronto, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Jones says respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, seems to be slowing in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Ontario’s health minister says respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, appears to be slowing in the province.

A combination of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have been putting immense strain on pediatric hospitals across Ontario, with many having to cancel surgeries to accommodate the influx of patients.

Read more: Drop in virtual care fees could lead to ‘unintended consequences,’ Ontario doctors warn

Sylvia Jones says that while RSV seems to be slowing, the province is still heading into influenza season.

She’s urging residents to make sure they get the flu shot as well as COVID-19 booster shots that they are eligible for.

Jones also says the province has been working with hospitals to ensure there is enough pediatric ICU capacity.

Data last week indicated Ontario had more children in the ICU than the system was built to handle at several points.

