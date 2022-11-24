Festival of Trees returns to Buckhorn Community Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Buckhorn Festival of Trees is back for a seventh year, transforming the Buckhorn Community Centre into a miniature North Pole. And, get this: the co-organizer of the event is one aptly named Cindy Claus.

“I have always loved Christmas but having the last name Claus has brought it to a new height,” she said.

And she is living up to the Claus name. This year the event includes 41 sponsored trees, all ready to go home for the holidays.

“We have a nice crew of elves who come in and set up all the trees and then we open it up to the public and if they wish they can purchase tickets to possibly win a tree and it is just spreading the Christmas cheer to the neighbourhood,” said Claus.

And the event is benefiting the neighbourhood, too, with proceeds headed back to the community centre. There are also festival features including Tea and Trees on Mondays and Wednesdays and Wine and Trees on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Volunteer Deb Crossen is in charge of the festival’s newest addition, a Christmas market, on Friday, Nov. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m.

“We’ve got 14 vendors. We are going to decorate it like it is an outdoor market and people can come in and browse and do some shopping,” she said.

“We will have hot chocolate and a make your own mini wreath department for those who want to make a small donation to the BCC.”

She said it is a way not only to get into the holiday spirit, but also to support small businesses.

“Everyone is local, within the area throughout Lindsay, Bobcaygeon, Buckhorn and Lakefield and it is just an opportunity again to bring the community together,” said Crossen.

The doors are open until Dec. 12, with the draw for the trees on Dec. 14. As for Claus, she said the real gift is the community spirit this season.

“It brings the community together, it brings the volunteers together, everyone comes out and has a good time and everyone enjoys it,” she said.

Spoken like a true Claus.

For a detailed list of festival features, you can visit the Buckhorn Community Centre website.