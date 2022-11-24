New president to take reins at Kitchener hospital early next year

Send this page to someone via email

St. Mary’s General Hospital announced Thursday that Mark Fam will take the reins as new president early next year.

Fam moves to the Kitchener hospital from Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, where he was working as the vice president of clinical programs.

“Mark embodies our mission to serve with compassion while inspiring excellence,” stated Elizabeth Buller, St. Joseph’s Health System CEO.

“His collaborative leadership style will undoubtedly benefit the broader community, not just the patients and staff of St. Mary’s.”

Fam will officially take the role next February. He will replace interim president Sherri Ferguson, who is set to retire the following month.

Ferguson was brought on earlier this year to fill in during the search to replace former president Lee Fairclough, who stepped aside while announcing her intentions to run in last spring’s provincial election.