Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New president to take reins at Kitchener hospital early next year

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 1:12 pm
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener. View image in full screen
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener. Google Maps

St. Mary’s General Hospital announced Thursday that Mark Fam will take the reins as new president early next year.

Fam moves to the Kitchener hospital from Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, where he was working as the vice president of clinical programs.

Read more: Kitchener hospital president resigns to run in Ontario election

“Mark embodies our mission to serve with compassion while inspiring excellence,” stated Elizabeth Buller, St. Joseph’s Health System CEO.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“His collaborative leadership style will undoubtedly benefit the broader community, not just the patients and staff of St. Mary’s.”

Read more: Kitchener hospitals submit proposal for new facility to Ontario government

Story continues below advertisement

Fam will officially take the role next February. He will replace interim president Sherri Ferguson, who is set to retire the following month.

Ferguson was brought on earlier this year to fill in during the search to replace former president Lee Fairclough, who stepped aside while announcing her intentions to run in last spring’s provincial election.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsMichael Garron HospitalSt. Mary’s General HospitalOntario hospital newsSt. Mary’s General Hospital KitchenerMark Famst. mary's general hospital new presidentst. mary's general hospital presidentSt. Mary’s General Hospital Mark Fam
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers