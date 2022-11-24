Menu

Canada

Man accused of espionage to benefit China tells court he wants to stay in Canada to clear his name

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2022 12:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying back in court for bail hearing'
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying back in court for bail hearing
Yuesheng Wang was back in a Quebec courtroom on Wednesday. Wang is the Chinese researcher arrested for allegedly stealing industrial secrets when he has an employee at Hydro-Québec. He is the first person in Canada charged with economic espionage under the Security of Information Act. Wang is still in police custody. As Global’s Mike Armstrong reports, the Crown opposes his release.

A former employee of Quebec’s electricity utility who is charged with economic espionage for the benefit of China told his bail hearing Thursday he wants to stay in Canada to clear his name.

It is Day 2 of Yuesheng Wang’s bail hearing at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que., south of Montreal.

The 35-year-old has been detained since his Nov. 14 arrest by the RCMP, and federal prosecutors are opposing his release because they consider him a flight risk.

Read more: Bail hearing set for former Hydro-Quebec worker alleged to have sent secrets to China

Wang, a resident of Candiac, Que., south of Montreal, is the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada’s Security of Information Act, and he also faces three charges under the Criminal Code for fraudulent use of a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.

The RCMP allege that the former Hydro-Québec employee gave information about the public corporation to a Chinese university and Chinese research centres and that he published scientific articles and filed patents with them rather than with the public utility.

Police also allege Wang used information without his employer’s consent, harming Hydro-Québec’s intellectual property.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

