Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon woman dead after Wednesday vehicle collision

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 11:27 am
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Warman RCMP say police are investigating a vehicle collision that happened west of Saskatoon on Wednesday. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A 30-year-old woman from the Saskatoon area is dead after an SUV and a van collided Wednesday morning outside Saskatoon at the intersection of Valley Road and Range Road 3061.

EMS said the woman was declared dead at the scene, and the man driving the van was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Warman RCMP said the intersection was closed during the initial investigation but has reopened.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The investigation is ongoing, and Warman RCMP said they are working with the Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Click to play video: 'Lengthy collision repair wait times as winter driving season gets underway in Manitoba'
Lengthy collision repair wait times as winter driving season gets underway in Manitoba
Advertisement
CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsEMSSaskatchewan RCMPVehicle CollisionWarman RCMP
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers