Saskatoon woman dead after Wednesday vehicle collision

A 30-year-old woman from the Saskatoon area is dead after an SUV and a van collided Wednesday morning outside Saskatoon at the intersection of Valley Road and Range Road 3061.

EMS said the woman was declared dead at the scene, and the man driving the van was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Warman RCMP said the intersection was closed during the initial investigation but has reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, and Warman RCMP said they are working with the Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.