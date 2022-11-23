$200k in stolen jewelry, cars, firearms found after Calgary-area break and enter investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man is in custody and faces charges related to a series of break and enters following a months long investigation by RCMP.

Investigators believe the incidents began in August, when Cochrane RCMP officers were dispatched to a break and enter in Rocky View County where a truck and a large quantity of jewelry was stolen. A few months later, a man who police believe was involved in the break and enter purchased a vehicle with a cheque that was stolen from the home.

In October and November, police believe the same man was involved in six other break and enters in Rocky View and Foothills counties. During those incidents, jewelry, cash and other items were stolen.

At the last break and enter in Foothills County on Nov. 15, one of the men prowling area residences in the early morning hours was captured on CCTV and identified.

On Nov. 16, Cochrane RCMP’s crime reduction unit, with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP’s southern Alberta district, searched a Calgary residence. A second search warrant was executed on a Calgary storage locker on Nov. 18. Police found and seized:

clothing believed to be worn at two of the break and enters

more than $200,000 in stolen jewelry

stolen identity documents

stolen credit cards and passports

five firearms and ammunition

watches, designer clothing and bags

a stolen Ducati motorcycle

a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck

a white Audi Q5 believed to be used in all the break and enters.

Matthew Grouette, 35, has been charged with five counts of break and enter and theft, possession of stolen property over $5000, unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of breach of probation and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Grouette was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in a Cochrane court on Nov. 29.

Police credit good quality video surveillance and collaboration between multiple police services with the investigation that resulted in the charges.