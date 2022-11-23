Premier David Eby to build on communities safety plan on Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby will be making another announcement on public safety to build on his plan rolled out on Sunday.

The press conference will be carried live on BC1 and here on the Global BC website at 4 p.m.

The B.C. government has been forced to respond to public safety concerns due to an increase in repeat chronic offenders and build on concerns raised by Austin Cullen after conducting a public inquiry into money laundering.

Eby’s public safety plan includes launching new repeat violent offender coordinated response teams.

The teams will consist of police officers, 21 dedicated prosecutors, 21 probation officers, 21 support personnel and nine correctional supervisors.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also announced plans to go after the houses, cars and luxury goods of high-level organized criminals who profit from misery by introducing “unexplained wealth order” legislation in spring 2023.

But there are still questions about how police will be resourced in order to deal with the new legislation and manage to seize unexplained wealth.

2:32 New B.C. Premier David Eby announces new repeat offender response teams, public safety plan

The government also issued a directive to the Assistant Deputy Attorney General of the BC Prosecution Service to identify and implement amendments to its bail policy.

The directive is crown counsel must seek the detention of a repeat violent offender charged with an offence against the person or an offence involving a weapon unless they are satisfied the risk to public safety can be reduced to an acceptable level by bail conditions.