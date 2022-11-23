Loyalist College basketball player raking in awards after big weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Cianah Miller of the Loyalist College Lancers in Belleville, Ont., is basking in the spotlight after being named an Ontario College Athletics Association Star of the Week on top of also being named a Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association Athlete of the Week.

Miller had two solid performances in two games last weekend for the Lancers, leading her team to consecutive victories.

Friday against George Brown College she put up 15 points to go with four rebounds and two steals in a 70-50 shellacking of the Huskies.

However, it was Saturday that she really shined with an astonishing stat line to go with the win.

Miller was responsible for 26 points, including four of five from three, fourteen rebounds, seven steals and six assists.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lancers cruised to a 73-60 win over the Centennial College Colts on the back of Miller’s outburst.

“It’s certainly something we thought she was capable of all along. She’s always been one of our top performers but, yeah, she just raised it to another level this weekend and in front of our home fans, back-to-back wins. She was fantastic and really set the bar pretty high for what’s next to come,” said Lancers head coach Caleb Hugh.

He credits her durability as one of her biggest assets, saying she rarely misses a rotation and often goes long stretches on the court without subbing out.

The second-year guard is averaging 13.2 points per game as well as 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 34 per cent shooting on the season as of Nov. 23.

“I’m eager to see how she follows it up,” added Hugh.