Calgary police issue warning, seek info following string of sexual assaults

Police are warning Calgarians in a pair of northwest communities about a string of sexual assaults in recent weeks. And CPS is asking anyone with information about the assaults in Dalhousie and Ranchlands to come forward.

At about 11 p.m. on Nov. 6, the first victim exited a Calgary Transit bus near the intersection of Ranchlands Boulevard and Ranchero Rise N.W. and began walking toward her residence. It’s at that time police believe a man grabbed her from behind and sexually touched her without consent.

Later that same night, police attended the Dalhousie LRT station where another victim reported an unknown man touched her sexually without consent while she was walking on a path near the LRT station.

Nearly two weeks later, another pair came forward with similar reports.

At around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 19, a third victim was walking eastbound on Dalton Drive N.W. when an unknown man approached her from behind and, without consent, sexually touched her.

At around 5:30 a.m. that same day, police again attended Dalhousie LRT station where a fourth victim said she was waiting for a bus when an unknown man approached her from behind, sexually touching her without consent.

Police are working to put together a detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.