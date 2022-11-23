Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2022 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'New questions raised on 2020 police shooting at Nova Scotia firehall'
New questions raised on 2020 police shooting at Nova Scotia firehall
New questions are being raised about a police shooting at a rural firehall in April 2020. Police shot at a fire hall during the search for the gunman responsible for killing 22 people. The Serious Incident Response Team cleared them of any wrong doing, but documents released by the Mass Casualty Commission show the RCMP dispute the SIRT findings, and that's prompting calls for the investigation to be re-opened. Alicia Draus has that story.

The group that represents almost 20,000 regular members of the RCMP has submitted a list of 28 recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

The National Police Federation is calling on the province to overhaul the way it pays for policing services, to ensure the RCMP receives adequate, stable funding to deal with understaffing.

As well, the federation wants the province to adopt policing standards, something the Justice Department is already working on.

Read more: Emails reveal N.S. RCMP concerns about conflict of interest in hiring of spouses

The federation is also asking for improved mental health supports, better access to helicopters and airplanes and for improved mapping and tracking technology, such as GPS-enabled portable radios.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The recommendations also call for more RCMP officers to be involved when there is a critical incident, including more analysts, dispatchers, risk managers and communication specialists.

Story continues below advertisement

Among other things, the inquiry is investigating why it took the RCMP 13 hours to stop a man from killing people in northern and central Nova Scotia in April 2020.

Read more: Audit after N.S. mass shooting reveals flaws in RCMP decommissioning of vehicles

The inquiry has heard that Gabriel Wortman, a denture-maker based in Dartmouth, N.S., assaulted his common-law wife on the night of April 18, 2020, and then fatally shot 13 people in Portapique, N.S., while disguised as a Mountie and driving a car that looked exactly like an RCMP cruiser.

The next day, he killed another nine people — including a Mountie and a pregnant woman — before two RCMP officers shot him to death at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.

The three-member commission of inquiry is expected to submit its final report by March 31, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.

RCMPNova Scotia RCMPnova scotia shootingnova scotia mass shootingMass Casualty CommissionNova Scotia Shooting InquiryNational Police FederationRCMP unionrcmp resources
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers