Toronto police to close road for Toronto Argonauts Grey Cup celebration rally Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A road will be closed in Toronto to allow for fans to celebrate the Toronto Argonauts Grey Cup victory on Thursday.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Toronto police said fans will be gathering at Maple Leaf Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Grey Cup Celebration Rally.

According to police, Bremner Avenue will be closed to vehicles at Lake Shore Boulevard.

“Expect increased pedestrian traffic and consider transit if you are heading over to celebrate the big win!” officers said in the tweet.

The Argos defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 on Sunday to win the Grey Cup.

Story continues below advertisement