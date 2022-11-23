Menu

Sports

Toronto police to close road for Toronto Argonauts Grey Cup celebration rally Thursday

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Celebrations after the 109th Grey Cup'
Celebrations after the 109th Grey Cup
The champagne was flowing in the Argos locker room.

A road will be closed in Toronto to allow for fans to celebrate the Toronto Argonauts Grey Cup victory on Thursday.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Toronto police said fans will be gathering at Maple Leaf Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Grey Cup Celebration Rally.

Read more: Toronto Argonauts win 109th Grey Cup 24-23 over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

According to police, Bremner Avenue will be closed to vehicles at Lake Shore Boulevard.

“Expect increased pedestrian traffic and consider transit if you are heading over to celebrate the big win!” officers said in the tweet.

The Argos defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 on Sunday to win the Grey Cup.

