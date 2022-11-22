Menu

Politics

B.C. bird flu outbreak ‘concerning,’ minister says, 10 farms now infected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2022 7:04 pm
A chicken looks in the barn in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Monday, April 18, 2022. View image in full screen
A chicken looks in the barn in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Monday, April 18, 2022. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP)

Farmers in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley are facing “intense disease pressure” from an avian flu outbreak in commercial farms that the agriculture minister says is concerning.

Lana Popham says normally avian flu aligns with bird migration seasons, but the latest infections in farms of the H5N1 virus have been consistent all year.

Read more: Avian flu detected at seven Fraser Valley commercial poultry farms

The province said Monday that seven commercial farms in Abbotsford and Chilliwack had been quarantined with avian flu, while on Tuesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said three more farms in the Fraser Valley tested positive for the flu.

Popham says the federal Canadian Food Inspection Agency takes the lead when a farm reports an infection, but B.C.’s chief veterinarian has been proactive in helping to prevent the spread of the disease.

She says the testing lab is working seven days a week with the capacity for about 300 tests a day.

Read more: Bird flu fighters in B.C. face unprecedented challenge, as H5N1 spread across Canada

The minister says the inspection agency has protocols in place to deal with infected farms and that often means “depopulation,” or that the flocks will be culled.

She says the situation isn’t as bad as it was in 2004, when 17 million farm birds were destroyed.

“And we’re hoping it won’t get there,” Popham added.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

