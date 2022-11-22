London, Ont. man charged after flower vases, plaques stolen from cemetery: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man from London, Ont., has been charged after police say plaques and more than three dozen flower vases were stolen from a city cemetery last week.

Police say their investigation began after staff at a local recycling company contacted them to report that a man had attended the business on Nov. 17 looking to exchange a number of brass pieces for money.

The tip came in after police say the employees learned that St. Peters Cemetery on Victoria Street had some 43 flower vases and several plaques stolen from the property.

Cemetery staff discovered the missing vases and plaques on Nov. 18, the day after the man had visited the recycling business, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Staff at the cemetery were contacted, and the pieces were confirmed to be those stolen from their property,” police said in a statement.

The accused faces a charge of possessing property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000. He’s expected to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2024.