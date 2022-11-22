Kitchener Rangers’ Mitchell Martin, Jackson Parsons to undergo surgery

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers have announced that a pair of mainstays in the club’s lineup will be out of the lineup for at least the remainder of 2022.

Goaltender Jackson Parsons and forward Mitchell Martin are both set to go under the knife to repair undisclosed injuries.

Martin was off to a roaring start to the season before he was sidelined. He last appeared for the Rangers on Nov. 8 but he had managed to record 15 points over the team’s first 13 games and remains the club’s third-leading scorer.

A team spokesperson said he is expected back in the lineup sometime next year.

The entire season is said to be over for Parsons, who last dressed for Kitchener on Nov. 8 as well.

Story continues below advertisement

He played in five games for the Rangers in the 2022-23 season, recording a win and four losses while posting a 4.67 goals-against average and .849 save percentage.

Read more: Hamilton Bulldogs part with goaltender Costantini for 2025 draft picks from Kitchener Rangers

Marco Costantino had taken over the role as the team’s top ‘keeper after being acquired from Hamilton in an early season trade.

Since Parsons was first sidelined, Marcus Vandenburg has taken sole possession of the backup duties, and even started two of three games last weekend.