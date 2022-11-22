Kitchener Humane Society asks for public’s help for struggling kitten named Tiny Tim

Send this page to someone via email

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth is seeking help from area residents to pay for emergency surgery for a kitten who needs amputation.

The agency says five-month-old Tiny Tim recently arrived at one of its centres in rough shape.

A physical exam, which included bloodwork and X-rays, was conducted by staff, who found that the kitten was suffering from myriad health issues.

Among Tiny Tim’s injuries was a fractured front leg, as well as a dislocated elbow on the same leg, which has become infected.

The humane society says he will be undergoing surgery on Tuesday, as he needs to have his front left leg amputated.

The agency says the medical care costs for Tiny Tim, including recovery, could climb to as much as $4,000 by the time he is ready to be adopted.

“The money raised from this campaign will help Tiny Tim lead a healthy, happy life,” CEO Kathrin Delutis stated.

“We have had a number of medical cases like this lately and rely on our community’s generosity to provide this life-saving medical care. We truly hope you’ll donate today.”