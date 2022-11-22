Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Nov. 22

Saskatchewan on a health-care staff recruiting mission, Saskatchewan Soccer on the impact of the World Cup and six Saskatoon chefs competing in the Great Kitchen Party.
Saskatchewan sending mission overseas to recruit health-care workers
Saskatchewan continues to work through the challenges of finding enough workers to run the province’s health-care system.
Health Minister Paul Merriman is preparing to head overseas with various partners to find workers to help fill those gaps.
Merriman discusses ongoing recruitment challenges, the positions being filled and where the new recruits are likely to be sent in an interview with Chris Carr.
World Cup having a positive impact on soccer in Saskatchewan
The FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar, with Canada’s men’s national team playing in the competition for the first time since 1986.
Saskatchewan Soccer executive director Rahim Mohamed was involved with the team as it sought to qualify for Qatar 2022.
He talks about what it means for the sport in Canada and Saskatchewan ahead of Wednesday’s match against Belgium.
Great Kitchen Party supporting young Canadians
Six Saskatoon chefs will put their culinary creations to the test this week at Canada’s Great Kitchen Party.
The event provides young Canadians with the opportunity to be great through sport, music and food.
Co-chairs Zeba Ahmad and Rashelle Dolan talk about what people can expect at the event and the organizations being supported.
