Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Nov. 22

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 11:17 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Nov. 22'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Nov. 22
WATCH: Mild conditions throughout the week — Chantal Wagner with your Tuesday, Nov. 22, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Saskatchewan on a health-care staff recruiting mission, Saskatchewan Soccer on the impact of the World Cup and six Saskatoon chefs competing in the Great Kitchen Party.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Nov. 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan sending mission overseas to recruit health-care workers

Saskatchewan continues to work through the challenges of finding enough workers to run the province’s health-care system.

Health Minister Paul Merriman is preparing to head overseas with various partners to find workers to help fill those gaps.

Merriman discusses ongoing recruitment challenges, the positions being filled and where the new recruits are likely to be sent in an interview with Chris Carr.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan sending mission overseas to recruit health care workers'
Saskatchewan sending mission overseas to recruit health care workers

World Cup having a positive impact on soccer in Saskatchewan

The FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar, with Canada’s men’s national team playing in the competition for the first time since 1986.

Saskatchewan Soccer executive director Rahim Mohamed was involved with the team as it sought to qualify for Qatar 2022.

He talks about what it means for the sport in Canada and Saskatchewan ahead of Wednesday’s match against Belgium.

Click to play video: 'World Cup having positive impact on soccer in Saskatchewan'
World Cup having positive impact on soccer in Saskatchewan

Great Kitchen Party supporting young Canadians

Six Saskatoon chefs will put their culinary creations to the test this week at Canada’s Great Kitchen Party.

The event provides young Canadians with the opportunity to be great through sport, music and food.

Co-chairs Zeba Ahmad and Rashelle Dolan talk about what people can expect at the event and the organizations being supported.

Click to play video: 'Great Kitchen Party supporting young Canadians'
Great Kitchen Party supporting young Canadians

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 22

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 22'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 22
