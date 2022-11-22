Man injured from 2nd-floor fall at Peterborough Square mall: police

See more sharing options

A man was injured following a fall from the second floor inside Peterborough Square mall on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 5 p.m., officers responded to reports of an injured man at the downtown mall. Police say the man fell over the railing on the second floor.

He was taken to a Toronto hospital. His condition is not known as of Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident is not considered criminal in nature.

More to come.