Man injured from 2nd-floor fall at Peterborough Square mall: police

A man was injured following a fall from the second floor inside Peterborough Square mall on Monday afternoon.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 5 p.m., officers responded to reports of an injured man at the downtown mall. Police say the man fell over the railing on the second floor.
He was taken to a Toronto hospital. His condition is not known as of Tuesday morning.
Police said the incident is not considered criminal in nature.
More to come.
