Crime

Man injured from 2nd-floor fall at Peterborough Square mall: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 9:26 am
Police say a man fell from the second-floor railing inside Peterborough Square mall on Nov. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Police say a man fell from the second-floor railing inside Peterborough Square mall on Nov. 21, 2022. Google Streetview

A man was injured following a fall from the second floor inside Peterborough Square mall on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 5 p.m., officers responded to reports of an injured man at the downtown mall. Police say the man fell over the railing on the second floor.

Read more: Family of man who fell to his death in Toronto say police failed him

He was taken to a Toronto hospital. His condition is not known as of Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident is not considered criminal in nature.

More to come.

