Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted man lands in jail following foot chase with police in Guelph, Ont.

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 21, 2022 1:13 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Matt Carty / Global News File

Guelph police attempting to arrest a man they say was wanted for failing to appear in court had to go the extra mile.

Investigators say the man was located by officers in the downtown on Friday, but when they were making the arrest, the accused broke free and led police on a foot chase.

The officers managed to catch up with the individual and he was placed into custody.

Read more: Guelph police charge man wanted in several downtown investigations

A search of the accused turned up suspected fentanyl and several items that had been reported stolen.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The 28-year-old from Guelph was held for a bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis'
Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis
FentanylCourtGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceArrestDowntownWantedstolen itemsfoot chase.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers