Wanted man lands in jail following foot chase with police in Guelph, Ont.

Guelph police attempting to arrest a man they say was wanted for failing to appear in court had to go the extra mile.

Investigators say the man was located by officers in the downtown on Friday, but when they were making the arrest, the accused broke free and led police on a foot chase.

The officers managed to catch up with the individual and he was placed into custody.

A search of the accused turned up suspected fentanyl and several items that had been reported stolen.

The 28-year-old from Guelph was held for a bail hearing.