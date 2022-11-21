Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 21

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 10:25 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Nov. 21'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Nov. 21
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Nov. 21.

Mayor Charlie Clark discusses the downtown arena location and Marc Saltzman shares Black Friday tech deals.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

City moving forward with arena land purchase: Mayor Charlie Clark

A preferred site has been chosen for a new downtown arena.

The city is moving forward with plans to buy the parking lot across from Midtown for $25 million.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark discusses the next steps in the project and the possible financial implications for the project on the city

Click to play video: 'City moving forward with arena land purchase: Mayor Charlie Clark'
City moving forward with arena land purchase: Mayor Charlie Clark

Marc Saltzman with Black Friday tech deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are expected to be big shopping days for Canadians and for those looking for savings.

Tech expert Marc Saltzman looks at some gadget and game deals.

Click to play video: 'Marc Saltzman with Black Friday tech deals'
Marc Saltzman with Black Friday tech deals

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 21

Freezing rain warning for parts of Saskatchewan — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Nov. 21, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 21'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 21
City of SaskatoonBlack FridayCharlie ClarkDowntown ArenaCyber MondayMarc SaltzmanGlobal News Morning Saskatoon
