Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 21

Mayor Charlie Clark discusses the downtown arena location and Marc Saltzman shares Black Friday tech deals.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

City moving forward with arena land purchase: Mayor Charlie Clark

A preferred site has been chosen for a new downtown arena.

The city is moving forward with plans to buy the parking lot across from Midtown for $25 million.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark discusses the next steps in the project and the possible financial implications for the project on the city

Marc Saltzman with Black Friday tech deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are expected to be big shopping days for Canadians and for those looking for savings.

Tech expert Marc Saltzman looks at some gadget and game deals.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 21

Freezing rain warning for parts of Saskatchewan — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Nov. 21, morning SkyTracker forecast.