Community rallies to help families that lost homes in Eastern Passage, N.S. duplex fire

Send this page to someone via email

Friends, community members and the local MLA held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for four families that were displaced by a large fire at an Eastern Passage, N.S. duplex.

The fire broke out last Tuesday morning on McKay Lane. The people inside the home were able to escape safely, but a dog and cat were lost in the blaze.

In all, seven people from the duplex and a travel trailer were forced out of their homes.

The Canadian Red Cross has been helping with emergency lodging and supplies. Since the day of the fire, volunteers from the area, along with MLA Barbara Adams’ office, have been collecting donations and gift cards.

Story continues below advertisement

“The entire community reached out wondering what they could do to help the families. And so there were practical things like donations of clothes and essential items, but money was also important for (the families) to help them get those things that require a significant amount of money,” said Adams.

A walk-a-thon fundraiser was held Sunday afternoon to further raise money.

View image in full screen Lisa Rochon Foggoa, Mandy Raftus and MLA Barbara Adams helped organize the fundraiser to help the families affected by last week’s fire. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

Adams said there are four families affected in total, although some of the members are related to each other.

“They literally were left with just the clothes on their backs,” she said.

“So we’re trying to wrap our arms around them to bring them everything they need right now, but the biggest thing we need is housing.”

At that point, organizers hope to be able to collect donations of furniture and household supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

However, with the housing crunch, it has been difficult to find a new place. In the meantime, friends and community members have offered their homes for the fire victims.

“The biggest message we wanted to send to the family was, ‘We’re here for you not for a week or so. Until you’re settled and you’re back on your feet and you have the emotional as well as financial and physical assistance you need.’ We’re here for the long haul,” Adams said.

— With files from Skye Bryden-Blom and Alex Cooke