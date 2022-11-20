Menu

Politics

Former president of Ukraine says only victory will bring peace to his country

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2022 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia is biggest threat to NATO, says top military official'
Russia is biggest threat to NATO, says top military official
While a top military official says there is no evidence that Russia intends to cross into NATO countries, a missile that killed two people in Poland last week leaves many worried about a potentially widening war. At the Halifax International Security Forum, ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Adm. Rob Bauer, chair of the NATO military committee, about the Poland situation, the fog of war, and what it means if Ukraine loses.

A former president of Ukraine says there can only be peace in his country through victory on the battlefield.

Petro Poroshenko warned the Halifax International Security Forum today that Russian President Vladimir Putin can’t be trusted to negotiate a peace deal.

He says Putin only understands strength and the unity of those opposed to his actions in Ukraine.

Read more: Halifax rally shows support for people of Ukraine, Iran

He also facetiously described the response of Ukrainian armed forces as a form of negotiation with Russia that has been playing out since the Feb. 24 invasion got underway.

Trending Now

He says Ukraine continues to need financial help from countries such as the United States to win the war, otherwise he says costs will be much higher in battling the global instability that would follow a potential defeat.

Poroshenko, who was president from 2014-2019, assured the forum that political leaders in Ukraine are united in wanting a military victory.

Click to play video: '‘We’ve got used to living in darkness’: Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister'
‘We’ve got used to living in darkness’: Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2022.

UkraineVladimir PutinRussia UkraineUkraine RussiaUkraine invasionPetro PoroshenkoHalifax International Security Forum
© 2022 The Canadian Press

