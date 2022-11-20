Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada’s Sajjan to attend tournament in Qatar

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 10:38 am
Click to play video: 'FIFA World Cup: LGBTQ+ treatment raises concern over human rights records'
FIFA World Cup: LGBTQ+ treatment raises concern over human rights records
FIFA 2022 host country Qatar has a poor human rights record — notably over the treatment of migrant workers leading up to the tournament. Yet today, FIFA's president tried to deflect criticism by saying he understands discrimination — equating it to how he was bullied in school for his freckles and attacking what he calls “hypocrisy” from western nations. Redmond Shannon has more.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan will travel to Qatar this week for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Global Affairs Canada said Sunday.

Sajjan will be in Qatar from Nov. 21 to 23, and will be accompanied by Stephen Ellis, Member of Parliament for Cumberland-Colchester, the statement said.

In addition to cheering on the Canadian men’s national soccer team in Qatar, Sajjan will also participate in “a trilateral sports diplomacy event” with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard, the agency added.

Read more: FIFA World Cup: Canadian interest in Qatar tournament low, poll suggests

The news comes after Heritage Canada told Global News last month that Ottawa has “no plan” yet to send a dignitary to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Government of Canada is proud of the Canadian men’s national soccer team qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” a spokesperson with Heritage Canada told Global News on Oct. 21.

“Their qualification is a historic event in itself and all Canadians look forward to cheering them on in November. So far, no plan has been made for a dignitary to attend the event.”

Click to play video: 'Government diplomats must ‘speak out on these abuses’ if attending 2022 FIFA World Cup: Human Rights Watch'
Government diplomats must ‘speak out on these abuses’ if attending 2022 FIFA World Cup: Human Rights Watch

While in Qatar, Sajjan is also set to meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, to discuss humanitarian assistance and international development.

Trending Now

There have been allegations Qatar has discriminated against women and LGBTQ+ people in its laws and practices, and has mistreated migrant workers, according to Amnesty International’s 2021/2022 report on the country.

Canadian Soccer issued a statement on Oct. 28 regarding workers’ rights and inclusivity in Qatar, noting that FIFA itself has acknowledged the alleged human rights violations in Qatar.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: FIFA World Cup: Qatar opens Mideast’s first tournament before leaders, fans

The organization added that it has been “actively engaged on these issues” since Canada’s Men’s National Team qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

“We met with the Canadian Embassy in Doha, Qatar in April, July and in September of this year, focusing on cultural awareness, local education, and event preparation,” it reads. “At every meeting, discussions also included the latest updates on human rights and matters of inclusivity in Qatar.”

In a travel advisory to Canadians visiting Qatar for the World Cup, the federal government noted that Qatar has many laws that differ from those in Canada, adding that not only is revealing clothing “considered inappropriate” in the country, but Qatar also “criminalizes sexual acts and relationships between persons of the same sex or unmarried people.”

The government also advises Canadians to avoid “religious proselytizing, criticism of the government of Qatar or the religion of Islam,” because doing so could lead to being arrested and criminal prosecution.

— With files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea

CanadaWorld CupHarjit SajjanFIFA World CupQatarWorld Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022Qatar FIFA World Cupworld cup CanadaQatar Canadacanada minister visiting qatarQatar FIFA World Cup 2022sajjan world cup
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers