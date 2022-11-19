Canadian Tire store in Vernon damaged by fire deemed ‘suspicious’

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian Tire store in Vernon, B.C., has sustained extensive exterior damage following an overnight fire that’s been deemed suspicious.

Vernon Fire Rescue says around 14 firefighters were on scene following a report of a fire at a commercial building along 27th Street just before 3 a.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found a large fire outside the building, within a locked compound,” said the fire department.

“Initial crews on scene knocked the fire down quickly and then gained access inside the building to confirm the extension to the structure was extinguished.”

Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink said additional firefighters were called in to support the on-site crews and to respond to other calls.

The fire department says no injuries were reported, but there is extensive damage to the building’s exterior, along with minor fire and smoke damage inside.

“The fire has been deemed suspicious and the file has been handed over to the RCMP for investigation,” said the fire department. “No further information is available at this time.”

In all, the firefighters were joined by police and the B.C. Ambulance Service.