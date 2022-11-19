Menu

Canada

Canadian Tire store in Vernon damaged by fire deemed ‘suspicious’

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 19, 2022 2:23 pm
Vernon Fire Rescue says 14 firefighters were called around 3 a.m., to battle the exterior blaze. View image in full screen
Vernon Fire Rescue says 14 firefighters were called around 3 a.m., to battle the exterior blaze. Vernon Fire Rescue

A Canadian Tire store in Vernon, B.C., has sustained extensive exterior damage following an overnight fire that’s been deemed suspicious.

Vernon Fire Rescue says around 14 firefighters were on scene following a report of a fire at a commercial building along 27th Street just before 3 a.m.

Read more: Abbotsford, B.C. police investigating ‘targeted’ arson at occupied home

“Upon arrival, crews found a large fire outside the building, within a locked compound,” said the fire department.

Canadian Tire store in Vernon damaged by fire deemed ‘suspicious’ - image View image in gallery mode
Canadian Tire store in Vernon damaged by fire deemed ‘suspicious’ - image View image in gallery mode
Canadian Tire store in Vernon damaged by fire deemed ‘suspicious’ - image View image in gallery mode
Canadian Tire store in Vernon damaged by fire deemed ‘suspicious’ - image View image in gallery mode
Global News

“Initial crews on scene knocked the fire down quickly and then gained access inside the building to confirm the extension to the structure was extinguished.”

Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink said additional firefighters were called in to support the on-site crews and to respond to other calls.

Click to play video: 'A blaze tears through a Mobile Home in Coldstream'
A blaze tears through a Mobile Home in Coldstream

The fire department says no injuries were reported, but there is extensive damage to the building’s exterior, along with minor fire and smoke damage inside.

“The fire has been deemed suspicious and the file has been handed over to the RCMP for investigation,” said the fire department. “No further information is available at this time.”

In all, the firefighters were joined by police and the B.C. Ambulance Service.

Click to play video: 'Penticton development destroyed by early morning fire'
Penticton development destroyed by early morning fire
