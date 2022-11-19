Menu

Canada

Friday morning blaze rips through mobile home in Coldstream

By Randi Adams Global News
Posted November 19, 2022 12:06 pm
A blaze tears through a Mobile Home in Coldstream
A Mobile Home was destroyed by fire Friday morning. Crews worked hard to put out the flames and keep them from spreading to homes nearby.

Fire crews were called out to Lakeview Mobile Home Park in Coldstream on Friday morning following reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.

According to Keith Green, a fire inspector for The District of Coldstream, the owner was home at the time of the blaze.

“it appeared they had two dogs and both dogs made it out with the homeowner,” Green told Global News.

Read more: 3 people displaced, pets dead following Coldstream, B.C. house fire

The fire started in a backyard shed and quickly spread to the rear of the mobile home.

Green says crews worked quickly to put out the flames and avoided further damage to nearby homes.

The fire inspector also told Global News that it took crews roughly five hours to put out the flames, and that foul play is not suspected.

“The homeowner was working on his hot tub, which hadn’t been working, and he was using a portable heater to heat the inner workings of the hot tub,” said Green, adding they’re still investigating to see what sparked the fire.

Meanwhile, firefighters delivered some good news, as they were able to save a box of military medals the owners had from relatives who were veterans.

Coldstream home destroyed by early morning fire

 

House FirecoldstreamMobile Home Firemilitary medalsFire InspectorLakeview mobile homeThe district of cold stream

