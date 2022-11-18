Saskatoon retirement home raising donations for Ukrainian refugees

Send this page to someone via email

The fourth flight of Ukrainian refugees lands in Saskatchewan on Nov. 23, but it will be the first in Saskatoon. City residents are stepping up to help those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Residents from the Franklin Retirement home are collecting donations for the refugees.

This includes beds, mattresses, couches, desks, kitchen tables and household items.

“We are putting donations together for the Ukrainian immigrants that are arriving next week and we’re also putting together a donation of baked goods, furniture items, and possibly monetary donations as well,” says Daniel Knudsen, Franklin Retirement Residence sales consultant.

The residents are working with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to gather the items.

People looking to donate can send a picture of the items to uccfurniture@gmail.com, then volunteers with the Holy Trinity Church will drive around and pick them up.

Many of the residents at the Franklin home want to contribute and show their support.

“We have a couple retirement residents that have been part of the Ukrainian community and have been donating their entire time here,” says Knudsen.

“It’s wonderful to feel that we are able to contribute as much as we possibly can. We are hoping they can find accommodations as soon as possible,” says Franklin resident Rose Yaworski.

Yaworski’s parents moved to Peterson, Sask., from Ukraine decades ago, right before she was born.

She says she’s grateful for all the help her parents had, and wants to offer that help to other families going through a similar situation.

“I’m very concerned and very sympathetic towards the idea that these people haven’t got a home to go to, and we’re hopeful that they can find the accommodations as soon as possible,” says Yaworski.

The Franklin is also getting ready for a bake sale Dec. 17 as another way of raising money for Ukrainian refugees.