Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Canada to help on long-term peace plan with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on Canada to help on a long-term peace plan with Russia.

The Ukrainian leader made the request in a pre-recorded video address to an international security conference in Halifax.

Zelenskyy, whose country was invaded by Russia in February, said real peace will require agreement on 10 different areas.

Those include the withdrawal of Russian forces, the release of prisoners and the securing of Ukraine’s nuclear, food and energy security.

Zelenskyy told participants at the Halifax International Security Forum, including Defence Minister Anita Anand, that he expects Canada to spearhead the effort on one of the areas.

Anand, in her own address, touted the more than $1 billion in military assistance that Canada has provided to Ukraine since the start of the war.