Winnipeg snow route parking ban takes effect early

Winnipeg’s snow route parking ban is taking effect early this year.

Starting Nov. 26, anyone parked on prohibited streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. might receive a fine of up to $100.

While in previous years the ban ran from Dec. 1 to the last day of February, the city is taking up a new format that’s tailored to the weather.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Anyone hoping to find out if the winter route parking ban applies to a specific location can check out the city’s online address lookup tool, the Know Your Zone mobile app, the interactive Winter Route map, or contact 311.

— with files from Shane Gibson