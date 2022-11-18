Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg snow route parking ban takes effect early

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 5:23 pm
Winnipeg's snow route parking ban begins November 26 at 2:00 a.m.
Winnipeg's snow route parking ban begins November 26 at 2:00 a.m. Global News / File

Winnipeg’s snow route parking ban is taking effect early this year.

Starting Nov. 26, anyone parked on prohibited streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. might receive a fine of up to $100.

While in previous years the ban ran from Dec. 1 to the last day of February, the city is taking up a new format that’s tailored to the weather.

Read more: Winter is coming: Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Trending Now

Anyone hoping to find out if the winter route parking ban applies to a specific location can check out the city’s online address lookup tool, the Know Your Zone mobile app, the interactive Winter Route map, or contact 311.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from Shane Gibson 

Click to play video: 'Winter is coming: Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban'
Winter is coming: Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban
winnipegCity of WinnipegParking BanWinnipeg ParkingSnow routeKnow your zonesnow route 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers