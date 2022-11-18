Menu

Canada

WorkSafeBC and Compensation Employees’ Union reach tentative agreement

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 3:13 pm
A tentative agreement has been reached between WorkSafeBC and the Compensation Employees’ Union (CEU). View image in full screen
Google Maps

A tentative agreement has been reached between WorkSafeBC and the Compensation Employees’ Union (CEU).

The CEU represents around 3,000 workers in various positions within WorkSafeBC including those promoting and enforcing occupational health and safety regulations, providing claims adjudication and compensation benefits, and supporting injured workers to facilitate recovery and safe return to work.

Read more: WorkSafeBC imposes record-high single penalty of $710,488 for asbestos violations

Negotiations were made under the Shared Recovery Mandate which supports the B.C. government’s “key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system,“ the B.C. Ministry of Finance said in a release.

The ministry said more details of the agreement will be released once the ratification process has been completed.

Global News has reached out to CEU for comment.

