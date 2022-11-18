Toronto man charged in connection with shooting at Vaughan restaurant: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a shooting at a restaurant in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on Sept. 4 at around 2:30 p.m., officers received a report that shots had been fired at the Est. 2020 Restaurant and Lounge on Langstaff Road.

Officers said a 25-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said on Nov. 16, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Toronto.

“During the warrant officers located firearm ammunition and handgun magazines, including a prohibited extended handgun magazine, as well as a quantity of drugs including fentanyl and crystal meth,” police said in a news release.

Police said a 32-year-old man, Emmanuel Kuffour, was arrested.

Officers said he has been charged with several offences, including attempted murder using a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and discharging a firearm with intent.

According to police, four members of Kuffour’s family were also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal meth, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and possession of a prohibited device.

Police said Kuffour is scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Nov. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.