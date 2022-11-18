Guelph, Ont. woman re-arrested after her bail is revoked: police

See more sharing options

One Guelph woman faces several drug and weapons charges after police her bail was revoked.

Authorities said the woman was spotted on Thursday while officers patrolled the area of Willow Road and Dawson Road.

They were aware of an outstanding warrant after the person who had posted her bail pulled out as her surety.

Police had executed a search warrant at her apartment on Waterloo Avenue in September, where she was arrested on several charges.

During the search, officers said they seized more than $9,000 in stolen tools and $2,600 in drugs and weapons including imitation firearms.

She was re-arrested on those same charges.

The woman is held to appear in bail court on Friday.