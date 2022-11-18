Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. woman re-arrested after her bail is revoked: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 11:47 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
A 26-year-old woman from Guelph faces several drugs and weapons offences and was re-arrested on Thursday after her bail was revoked. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

One Guelph woman faces several drug and weapons charges after police her bail was revoked.

Authorities said the woman was spotted on Thursday while officers patrolled the area of Willow Road and Dawson Road.

They were aware of an outstanding warrant after the person who had posted her bail pulled out as her surety.

Read more: Guelph police BEAT unit investigation leads to weapons and drugs

Police had executed a search warrant at her apartment on Waterloo Avenue in September, where she was arrested on several charges.

During the search, officers said they seized more than $9,000 in stolen tools and $2,600 in drugs and weapons including imitation firearms.

She was re-arrested on those same charges.

Read more: Drug trafficking investigation in Guelph nets drugs, weapons, cash and more

The woman is held to appear in bail court on Friday.

