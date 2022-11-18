Collision on Lansdowne St. in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital

One person was sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street East in Peterborough Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to the scene on Lansdowne Street and Television Road just before 7 p.m.
Read more: Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor trailer on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP
Read More
Paramedics assessed several people at the scene. One woman was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.A man in the other vehicle was not seriously hurt, police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.
Trending Now
Police have not yet stated if any charges are pending.
Comments