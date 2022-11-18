Collision on Lansdowne St. in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital

See more sharing options

One person was sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street East in Peterborough Thursday evening.



Emergency crews were called to the scene on Lansdowne Street and Television Road just before 7 p.m.

Paramedics assessed several people at the scene. One woman was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.



A man in the other vehicle was not seriously hurt, police said.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.

Police have not yet stated if any charges are pending.