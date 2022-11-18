Snow Squalls in Simcoe County could bring up to 80 cm of snow by weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Snow is in the forecast for parts of Simcoe County this weekend, with a snow squall warning in effect for the region.

Environment Canada said a snow squall warning is in effect for Friday and is expected to last until Saturday morning.

The warning is in effect for Barrie, Midland, Orillia, Collingwood, Coldwater, Lagoon City, Hillsdale, Orr Lake, and Washago.

The national weather agency said local snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected by Saturday morning.

The weather agency warns additional snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm could be possible Saturday night into Sunday.

An Environment Canada meteorologist said the Barrie area would get around 10 to 15 cm into Saturday and then again on Sunday, while further north, areas around the Brice Peninsula and southern Georgian Bay may see upwards of 60 cm to 80 cm of snowfall by Sunday.

“The lake effect snow is affected by the direction from which the wind is blowing, and if the wind direction shifts slightly, it can move where the bands are impacting hardest,” said Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist.

Coulson said there might be some break in the weather for the Barrie area on Saturday before more snow is expected, but towards Georgian Bay and the Bruce Peninsula, they could be locked into the lake-effect snow right through into Sunday morning.

Visibilities may be reduced to near zero in heavy snow.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

The weather agency warns that If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Moving into Monday, the conditions should start to improve with cloudy skies in the forecast and possible temperatures highs of 2 C.