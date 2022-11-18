SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Buffalo brings losing streak into matchup with Toronto

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 18, 2022 3:12 am

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres aim to stop a seven-game slide with a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has a 2-1-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 9-5-3 record overall. The Maple Leafs have gone 8-1-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Buffalo is 2-5-0 against the Atlantic Division and 7-9-0 overall. The Sabres have gone 1-3-0 in one-goal games.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs lose first game, look ahead to home opener'
Leafs lose first game, look ahead to home opener
Story continues below advertisement

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

Trending Now

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has eight goals and 10 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 12 goals and 10 assists for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 3-7-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Sabres: Jack Quinn: out (undisclosed), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Advertisement
NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsLeafs hockeyToronto sportstoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers