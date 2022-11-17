Police charge Calgary man posing as contractor with fraud and forgery

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man has been charged with multiple counts of fraud and forgery after claiming to be a contractor.

In March, a man entered into a number of contracts with homeowners to build detached garages in Livingston and Saddle Ridge. Police said the man used an alias and claimed to be the owner of a business called “Custom Renos By Us.”

Investigators said the man never completed the work after receiving $30,000 up front for materials. All of the victims asked for refunds, but the man is believed to have presented forged documents as proof of refund before stopping his communications with them.

Emmanuel Reyes Montalvo, 41, was charged with four counts of forgery, three counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of fraud under $5,000, after police investigated the company. Police said he’s also known to use the alias Miguel Santos.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

Police urge anyone who has suffered a financial loss from fraud to report it to police by calling the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anyone with information about this or similar incidents can call the same number or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.