Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Police charge Calgary man posing as contractor with fraud and forgery

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 9:12 pm
Calgary police View image in full screen
File: Calgary Police Service car. File/Global News

A Calgary man has been charged with multiple counts of fraud and forgery after claiming to be a contractor.

In March, a man entered into a number of contracts with homeowners to build detached garages in Livingston and Saddle Ridge. Police said the man used an alias and claimed to be the owner of a business called “Custom Renos By Us.”

Investigators said the man never completed the work after receiving $30,000 up front for materials. All of the victims asked for refunds, but the man is believed to have presented forged documents as proof of refund before stopping his communications with them.

Trending Now

Read more: Contractor defrauded woman of more than $1M, Toronto police allege

Emmanuel Reyes Montalvo, 41, was charged with four counts of forgery, three counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of fraud under $5,000, after police investigated the company. Police said he’s also known to use the alias Miguel Santos.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

Read more: Calgary senior’s retirement dream, savings vanish with contractor

Police urge anyone who has suffered a financial loss from fraud to report it to police by calling the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anyone with information about this or similar incidents can call the same number or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

CrimeCalgary crimeFraudCalgary fraudEmmanuel Reyes Montalvofraudulent contractorMiguel Santos
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers